India Extends Helping Hand, To Evacuate Nepalese And Sri Lankan Citizens From Iran Amid Israeli Missile Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the worsening situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. India will also evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens after receiving requests from both nations.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

(More to come)