Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Extends Helping Hand, To Evacuate Nepalese And Sri Lankan Citizens From Iran Amid Israeli Missile Attacks

India Extends Helping Hand, To Evacuate Nepalese And Sri Lankan Citizens From Iran Amid Israeli Missile Attacks


2025-06-21 02:00:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the worsening situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. India will also evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens after receiving requests from both nations.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

(More to come)

MENAFN21062025007365015876ID1109703169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search