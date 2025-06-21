Bengaluru Police Books 19 Bars For 'Provocative' Attire Of Female Staff, Poor Hygiene, More
The raids were conducted after the Bengaluru Police Commissioner received details on illegal activities at certain establishments, the report said, citing a statement.
The bars and restaurants are located under the jurisdiction of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park, and Ashoknagar Police Stations, where 11 special police teams were formed to conduct the probe.
The police found that 19 bars and restaurants had violated the regulations by hiring female workers dressed in 'provocative' attire who stood too close to the tables of the customer in an 'indecent' manner. Other violations included the absence of designated female security personnel, poor cleanliness in the kitchen, a lack of a proper smoking area and these places operating beyond allowed hours.
Meanwhile, customers found violating COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) regulations were fined immediately. Reports have been sent to the respective police stations for additional legal measures against the owners of the bars and restaurants .
Further, the police also found violations related to the health and excise departments. The relevant departments have been informed about the violations and have been asked to take action. Close monitoring of these commercial entities will persist in the coming days. If they violate regulations again, their licenses will be revoked, the report said.
If the public experiences any inconvenience or observes any such violations, they can call the helpline number/Namma 112. The identity of informants will remain confidential, the report quoted the release.
The raids were headed by C Vamsi Krishna, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone and S Girish, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, including officers and staff from the Central and West Divisions as part of the 11 special police teams.
