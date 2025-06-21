International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora's Go-To Asanas That Keep Her Ageless At 51
Malaika Arora inspired fans with a Yoga Day video, sharing her fitness and beauty secret: daily yoga. She looks incredibly young at 51.
Malaika Arora is 51, but it's just a number! People often underestimate her age because she's so fit she looks like she's in her 20s. Her secret? Daily yoga.
Malaika Arora is a fitness freak, spending over 3 hours daily on workouts and yoga.
Malaika Arora posted a video for Yoga Day, showcasing her smooth yoga practice.
Malaika captioned her video: Yoga isn't for just one day; it's a lifetime commitment. Start and end your day with yoga, peace, and gratitude.
Fans wished Malaika a happy Yoga Day and praised her incredible fitness. One user wrote: Ma'am, you inspire us.
Malaika often shares inspiring yoga and exercise videos on social media. She has 19 million followers on Instagram.
Malaika demonstrates tough exercises and teaches proper yoga techniques to her followers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment