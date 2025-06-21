International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora's Go-To Asanas That Keep Her Ageless At 51

Malaika Arora inspired fans with a Yoga Day video, sharing her fitness and beauty secret: daily yoga. She looks incredibly young at 51.

Malaika Arora is 51, but it's just a number! People often underestimate her age because she's so fit she looks like she's in her 20s. Her secret? Daily yoga.

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak, spending over 3 hours daily on workouts and yoga.

Malaika Arora posted a video for Yoga Day, showcasing her smooth yoga practice.

Malaika captioned her video: Yoga isn't for just one day; it's a lifetime commitment. Start and end your day with yoga, peace, and gratitude.

Fans wished Malaika a happy Yoga Day and praised her incredible fitness. One user wrote: Ma'am, you inspire us.

Malaika often shares inspiring yoga and exercise videos on social media. She has 19 million followers on Instagram.

Malaika demonstrates tough exercises and teaches proper yoga techniques to her followers.