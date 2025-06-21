Neetu Kapoor Does 10 Kettlebell Swings Before Yoga

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was seen lifting weights ahead of doing yoga.

Neetu took to Instagram, where she was seen doing 10 kettlebell swings under the supervision of a trainer. The actress is seen dressed in black athleisure as she completed her workout with a heavy kettlebell.

For the caption, she wrote:“Some weight training before yoga.”

Talking about the kettlebell swings, the workout is high-intensity, low-impact exercise that works the muscles of the upper and lower body, and midsection helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness, strength, and power.

In other news, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Kapil Sharma's next, which also stars Tejaswani

Kolhapure. The comedy film, which has been extensively shot in the scenic locales of Shimla.

The film will also star her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. It is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is tentatively titled, "DKS".

Commemorating the occasion, the director of the movie penned a nostalgic note, showing his gratitude to the entire team for an incredible experience during the shoot.

Ashish wrote, "As we call "wrap" on our film, it feels like watching the last light of a powerful sunset - beautiful, a little bittersweet, and filled with memories of everything we've been through together."

Shedding light on the shooting experience, the filmmaker added, "Over the past 52 days, we faced it all - storms, hails, freezing colds, and even the looming fear of war. But like sunlight breaking through grey clouds, your spirit, courage, and dedication never waved."

Thanking the cast, Ashish penned, "To our incredible actors...thank you for showing up every day with honesty, focus, and heart. You brought life to every frame in a way that moved me more than I can say."

Earlier this month, Neetu dropped a picture of her 'Poshtic Ahaar' which comprised of till chutney, curd rice, galgal achar, veg beetroot tikki, mattar paneer, Kakdi and beetroot kanji.

Neetu dropped a photo of her healthy yet delicious meal on Instagram, along with the caption, "Poshtic Ahaar...till chutney - curd rice - galgal achar - veg beetroot tikki - mattar paneer - Kakdi.. beetroot kanji."

The 66-year-old diva is known to maintain a healthy lifestyle.