Top Democrat states US intel possesses no proof Iran creating nuclear arms
(MENAFN) According to U.S. intelligence assessments, Iran has not taken steps toward developing nuclear weapons, despite its accumulation of enriched uranium. This conclusion, which has remained consistent since March, was reaffirmed this week, said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
However, former President Donald Trump contradicted this intelligence in recent remarks, claiming he believes Iran was “very close” to obtaining nuclear weapons during Israel’s recent strikes. His assertion conflicts with statements from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has maintained that Iran is not pursuing a nuclear bomb. Iranian officials continue to insist their nuclear program is entirely peaceful and within their rights.
In an MSNBC interview, Senator Warner criticized Trump’s comments, labeling them “foreign policy by tweet” and out of step with intelligence briefings lawmakers have received. He recalled that Gabbard had told Congress in March that Iran had not resumed efforts to build a bomb, and that this assessment was reconfirmed earlier this week.
Warner noted that U.S. intelligence believes Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program that was suspended in 2003. When pressed by reporters about these contradictions, Trump dismissed Gabbard’s assessment, saying, “I do not care what she said.”
In response, Warner expressed concern over the president disregarding intelligence input and added that he himself is unclear about the current U.S. strategy toward Iran. “If I don’t have the foggiest idea, what do the American people know?” he asked.
Trump has yet to decide whether to support Israel’s military operations against Iran, but echoed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Iran was mere weeks from developing a nuclear weapon. Since the Israeli offensive began, airstrikes have targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, including centrifuge sites and laboratories, according to Israeli sources and the IAEA.
Trump has called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and claimed the U.S. has control over Iranian airspace. He also stated that assassinating Ayatollah Khamenei would be “easy,” amid speculation that he may support or even join Israel’s military campaign. Iran, in turn, has vowed to resist pressure and warned of retaliation if attacked.
