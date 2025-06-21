EAM Jaishankar Joins Diplomatic Corps In Delhi To Participate In International Day Of Yoga
"Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate International Day of Yoga. Like PM Narendra Modi said today, the session was a true reflection of yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability," the EAM posted on X.
Along with EAM Jaishankar, the event saw participation from Ambassadors, High Commissioners, members of the diplomatic corps, and officers of the MEA.
The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.
Around the globe, people observed the International Day of Yoga by joining events focussed on wellness, mindfulness, and sustainable living.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national event to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam.
Kicking off the IDY, the PM said that yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest and instability. He urged the international community to let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of 'yoga for humanity 2.0,' where inner peace becomes global policy.
The Prime Minister, who performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over three lakh people at RK Beach, emphasised the importance of yoga in ensuring happiness and peace.
This year's Yoga Day theme focussed on the role of yoga in enhancing not just physical and mental health but also environmental consciousness, echoing the global call for unity, well-being, and sustainable development.
