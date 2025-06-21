Gold Price FALLS On June 21: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India

Gold Price June 21, 2025: Great news for gold lovers on Yoga Day! Gold prices dropped by ₹600 on June 21. 24-carat gold, priced at ₹1,01,220 per 10 grams in Delhi on Friday, is now at ₹1,00,620. Check out the new rates in your city...

