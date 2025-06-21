Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price FALLS On June 21: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India

2025-06-21 01:11:59
Gold Price June 21, 2025: Great news for gold lovers on Yoga Day! Gold prices dropped by ₹600 on June 21. 24-carat gold, priced at ₹1,01,220 per 10 grams in Delhi on Friday, is now at ₹1,00,620. Check out the new rates in your city...

 

22 carat- ₹92,240 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,090 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,470 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,090 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,470 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,090 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,470 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,140 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,520 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,240 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,140 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,520 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,240 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,240 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,620 per 10 grams

22 carat- ₹92,140 per 10 grams

24 carat- ₹1,00,520 per 10 grams

