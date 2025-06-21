International Yoga Day 2025: 6 Yoga Asanas To Melt Belly Fat And Transform Your Core In 7 Days

International Yoga Day 2025: Troubled by belly fat? We've got 7 yoga poses that'll help you melt it away like butter, plus tons of other health benefits.

Naukasana puts pressure on the core, pulling in your belly.

How to: Lie on your back, hands behind your head.

Slowly raise legs and upper body simultaneously, forming a slant.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, gently lower.

Benefit: Strengthens core muscles, burns belly fat.

How to: Lie on your stomach, palms under shoulders.

Inhale, lift chest, slightly bend elbows.

Hold breath for 15–20 seconds, release.

Benefit: Stretches abs and back, improves digestion.

How to: Lie on stomach, bend knees, hold ankles.

Inhale, pull upwards, chest and thighs off ground.

Hold 15–30 seconds, gently release.

Benefit: Works abdominal muscles, increases toning.

How to: Lie on back, pull knees to chest.

Hold knees with hands for 20–30 seconds. Slowly extend legs.

Benefit: Reduces gas, improves digestion.

How to: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands on shoulders.

Slowly rotate waist right and left.

Repeat 10–15 times.

Benefit: Helps reduce side waist fat.

How to: A flow of 12 steps (asanas): Tadasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Bhujangasana, etc.

Perform each step smoothly, breathe deeply. Do 5–10 rounds daily.

Benefit: Full body workout, boosts metabolism, burns fat.

Always do Shavasana after asanas to allow muscles to recover.