International Yoga Day 2025: 6 Yoga Asanas To Melt Belly Fat And Transform Your Core In 7 Days
International Yoga Day 2025: Troubled by belly fat? We've got 7 yoga poses that'll help you melt it away like butter, plus tons of other health benefits.
Naukasana puts pressure on the core, pulling in your belly.
How to: Lie on your back, hands behind your head.
Slowly raise legs and upper body simultaneously, forming a slant.
Hold for 20–30 seconds, gently lower.
Benefit: Strengthens core muscles, burns belly fat.
How to: Lie on your stomach, palms under shoulders.
Inhale, lift chest, slightly bend elbows.
Hold breath for 15–20 seconds, release.
Benefit: Stretches abs and back, improves digestion.
How to: Lie on stomach, bend knees, hold ankles.
Inhale, pull upwards, chest and thighs off ground.
Hold 15–30 seconds, gently release.
Benefit: Works abdominal muscles, increases toning.
How to: Lie on back, pull knees to chest.
Hold knees with hands for 20–30 seconds. Slowly extend legs.
Benefit: Reduces gas, improves digestion.
How to: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands on shoulders.
Slowly rotate waist right and left.
Repeat 10–15 times.
Benefit: Helps reduce side waist fat.
How to: A flow of 12 steps (asanas): Tadasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Bhujangasana, etc.
Perform each step smoothly, breathe deeply. Do 5–10 rounds daily.
Benefit: Full body workout, boosts metabolism, burns fat.
Always do Shavasana after asanas to allow muscles to recover.
