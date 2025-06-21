Israel Strikes Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Site As UN Watchdog Warns Against Attack On Bushehr Reactor
“Iran's Isfahan nuclear site was targeted by Israel, no leakage of hazardous materials,” Iran's Fars news agency reported on Saturday.Also Read | Trump again snubs Gabbard's take on Iran's nuclear programme: 'She's wrong' UN nuclear watchdog's warning
Earlier, addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA warned against attacks on Iran's nuclear reactors.
He was quoted by The Associated Press as saying,“I want to make it absolutely and completely clear: In case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment."Also Read | 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace
“This is the nuclear site in Iran where the consequences could be most serious," Grossi said.Israel targets Iran nuclear sites
Till now, Israel had not targeted Iran's nuclear reactors. Instead, it focused its strikes on the main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, centrifuge workshops near Tehran, laboratories in Isfahan and the country's Arak heavy water reactor southwest of the capital, according to the reports.Also Read | 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace
Grossi said Israeli attacks on nuclear sites at Natanz and Isfahan and at the Arak heavy water plant have so far not led to any radiological release. He has warned repeatedly that such sites should not be military targets.
He said an Israeli military official erroneously reported Thursday that Bushehr was hit by an airstrike, but Israel then retracted that claim. He said the confusion“underscored the vital need for clear and accurate communication.”Also Read | 2 flights carrying Indian evacuees land in Delhi after Iran eases airspace Iran-Israel conflict
Israeli launched airstrikes on Friday, June 12, hitting dozens of targets across Iran, including nuclear sites, as well as killing several top military commanders and nuclear scientists.
Iran called the attack "a declaration of war" and threatened to retaliate by opening "the gates of hell" on Israel.Also Read | Iran-Israel conflict: Trump warns Iran has 'two weeks' to avoid US strikes
In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to an unprecedented attack on its nuclear facilities, escalating a conflict between sworn enemies that threatens to engulf the oil-rich Middle East.
(With inputs from the Associated Press)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment