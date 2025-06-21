China's Industrial Policy Has An Unprofitability Problem

MENAFN - Asia Times) Analyzing American economic policy isn't that interesting these days, except perhaps as a grim spectacle. So I've been thinking a little about Chinese economic policy.

China's leaders leave much to be desired, but to their credit, they still think economic policy is about strengthening their nation, enriching their people and improving their technology instead of pursuing domestic culture wars by other means.

Anyway, China has a lot of policy initiatives right now - cleaning up the fallout from the real estate bust, retaliating against America's tariffs, improving their health care system, and so on. But their most important policy - and the one everyone talks about here in the US - is their big industrial policy push.

If you want to understand Chinese industrial policy, I recommend starting with Barry Naughton's free book,“The Rise of China's Industrial Policy: 1978 to 2020 .” The basic story is that until the mid-to-late 2000s, China didn't have a national industrial policy as such.

It had a bunch of local governments trying to build up specific industries, usually by attracting investment from multinational companies. And it had a central government that tried to make it easy for local governments to do that, using macro policies like making sure coal was cheap, holding down the value of the Chinese currency in order to stimulate exports and so on.

But it was not until the end of Hu Jintao's term in office - and really, not until Xi Jinping came to power - that China developed a national industrial policy, in which the government tries to promote specific industries using tools like subsidies and cheap bank loans.

If you want a good primer on just how big those loans and subsidies are, and which industries they're going to, I recommend CSIS' 2022 report,“Red Ink: Estimating Chinese Industrial Policy Spending in Comparative Perspective .” It's a lot. Here are the authors' estimates from 2019:

Source: CSIS

In some respects, this policy was successful. For example, it moved China up the value chain - instead of doing simple low-value assembly for foreign manufacturers as in the 2000s, China in the 2010s learned to make many of the higher-value components that go into things like computers, phones and cars, as well as many of the tools that create those goods. This had the added security benefit of making China less dependent on foreign rivals for key manufacturing inputs.

China has doubled down on its centralized, big-spending industrial policy since then. In 2021-22, China suffered a huge real estate bust , crippling a sector that had accounted for almost one-third of the country's GDP.

China's leaders responded by doubling down on manufacturing, encouraging banks - essentially all of which are either state-owned or state-controlled - to shift their lending from real estate to industry. In 2023, you saw charts like this:

Source: Shanghai Macro via Bert Hofman

Along with this industrial policy, you saw a massive surge of Chinese-manufactured exports flowing out to the rest of the world. The most recent export surge has been labeled the“Second China Shock”, but in fact, the trend was already headed in that direction well before the pandemic:

Source: CSIS

China's competitive success in manufacturing industry after industry has been nothing short of spectacular. In just a couple of years, China went from a footnote in the global car industry to the world's leading auto exporter:

Source: Visual Capitalist

Obviously, this export surge is the most important way that people in countries like the US experience the results of China's industrial policy. So most commentary on the policy has focused on exports, trade balances and so on.