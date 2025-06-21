Neha Dhupia Says 'Yoga Changed My World'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On International Yoga Day on Saturday, actress Neha Dhupia shared that yoga has changed her world.

Neha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images performing various yoga positions including the Kakasana, Vrksasana, a headstand, a handstand and the Kapotasana with her daughter Mehr, whom she called her“world”.

For the caption, Neha wrote:“I do yoga with my world ... also #yoga changed my world .... Wishing everyone health happiness n peace on #internationaldayofyoga.”

“Also this is just the most beautiful coincidence ... happy birthday to my #yoga guru @rohitflowyoga ... thank you for sharing your practise with me sir.”

The International Day of Yoga is a day in recognition of Yoga that is celebrated around the world annually on 21 June following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. The initiative for Yoga Day was taken by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 UN.

In other news, Neha on June 15, honoured the memory of late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi.

She shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Neha wrote,“Because our strength, our love, our home and our happy place lies in your strong arms .... #happyfathersday We love you pa i am nothing without you and your love ... @pdhupia We love you Angad .... To the best daddy there ever can and will be .... @angadbedi We love you , miss you and think of you every day dad.”

The actress posted a series of touching photos featuring her husband Angad Bedi with their children, Mehr and Guriq, capturing candid moments of love and joy.

She also included a precious memory of Angad with his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi, alongside warm pictures of herself with her own father and father-in-law. One of the heartwarming images shows little Mehr sitting with her late grandfather.