Israeli Occupation Targets Iran's Infrastructure, Missile Depots


2025-06-21 12:12:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation announced on Saturday the launch of a wave of attacks targeting missile storages and infrastructure in central Iran.
The Israeli Air Force said in a post on the social media platform X that it launched a new wave of raids on missile storing facilities and launch sites in central Iran at dawn on the ninth day of the war.
In another post, the Israeli occupation army activated missile alarms in several areas of the occupied territories, following the detection of missile launches from Iran, adding that it was working to intercept the missiles. (end)
