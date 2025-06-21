Won't Get Nobel Prize For 'Stopping' Indo-Pak War, Rues Trump

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday, Trump said,“I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do.”

He started his post by mentioning that he is“very happy” to report that he has arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a“wonderful” treaty between Congo and Rwanda, in their war, which was known for“violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades”.

Noting that representatives from Rwanda and Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign documents in this regard, Trump described it as a“Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”

He then went on to say that, however, he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for any of his efforts.

“I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo,” Trump said.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Trump has been claiming that the US has stopped India and Pakistan from fighting.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In his social media post, Trump further said he won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for“keeping peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River)”.

