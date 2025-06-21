J & K Admin Ready To Ferry Students Returning From Iran: Official

The responsibility for organising and overseeing the transit has been entrusted to minister Satish Sharma, he said.

The J-K administration facilitated the travel of the first batch of students from Iran arriving in India in super deluxe buses, the spokesperson said.

The returnees were received at locations in Jammu and Srinagar by the government's transport department, he said.

Super deluxe buses of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) have been stationed at the arrival points to receive them, he said.

Sharma said,“These students are our pride and future. It's our moral duty to ensure they feel welcomed, cared for and supported. As per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's directions, we are arranging adequate transport facilities for them.”

The minister added,“I have instructed the RTC to be on standby for any logistical support needed by our returning residents and students.”

The spokesperson said the government is coordinating with the Resident Commission Office in Delhi, airport authorities and the local administration to perform the transit.

