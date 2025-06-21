PM Modi Participates In International Yoga Day 2025 In Visakhapatnam - WATCH
PM Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. He was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu .Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi says Yoga holds key to world peace
Speaking in Visakhapatnam on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi said,“The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected.”
"Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness, leads us on a journey towards oneness with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature...," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said,“Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity 2.0... where Inner Peace becomes Global Policy.” He said,“Yoga is the pause button humanity needs... to breathe, to balance, to become whole again.”Also Read | International Yoga Day: What's open, what's closed on June 21? Full list
He added that for the expansion of Yoga in the world, "India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a good job in this regard."
"Its research has shown that yoga has a critical role in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders, and it also plays an important role in women's health and mental health," PM Modi said.Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Here's how to register for Yoga Sangam 11th International Day of Yoga
The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated with grandeur on Saturday, June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" echoes India's vision of global wellness.
The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).
