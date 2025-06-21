Yoga A Gift To Humanity: PM Modi Leads 11Th International Yoga Day Celebrations In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam. He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time."I remember when India proposed to the United Nations that June 21st be celebrated as International Yoga Day. Remarkably, in a very short span of time, 175 countries came forward to support this initiative. Such unity and overwhelming global support was truly extraordinary. This was not just about agreeing to a proposal, it was a collective step taken for the betterment of humanity. It reflected a shared vision for a healthier, more conscious world. Today, in 2025, we can proudly see that yoga has become an integral part of many people's lives across the globe," the Prime Minister said also highlighted how yoga has reached every corner of the planet and has become a global symbol of health and peace."Be it the steps of the Sydney Opera House, the peaks of Everest, or the expanse of the ocean. The message everywhere is the same - Yoga belongs to all and is for all," he added on the journey over the past decade, PM Modi said the global acceptance of Yoga was not just symbolic but a united push for human well-being."When I look back at the journey of yoga over the past decade, I remember many things. That day when India proposed in the United Nations that 21st June be recognised as International Yoga Day and then in the shortest possible time 175 countries of the world stood with our proposal. Such solidarity, such support is not a common occurrence in today's world. This was not just support for a proposal, it was a collective effort of the world for the welfare of humanity," he said the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to people across the globe."Happy International Yoga Day to all the people across the country and the world. Today for the 11th time the whole world is doing Yoga together on 21st June. The simple meaning of yoga is to join. And it is wonderful to see how Yoga has connected the whole world," said PM Modi.

JP Nadda reflects on deeper meaning of yoga

BJP national president JP Nadda also took part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in New Delhi. He spoke about the deeper meaning of yoga and how it has gone far beyond just being a form of physical exercise."Yoga is not merely a physical exercise. For many, it holds a much deeper meaning. It is a path through which we strive to connect with our inner consciousness, often through practices like meditation. The word 'Yoga' itself means 'to unite' or 'to sum up', symbolising the union of body, mind, and spirit. It is not only a physical discipline but also a profound mental and spiritual practice," said JP Nadda also praised PM Modi's role in taking yoga to the global stage through the United Nations."In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared that June 21 will be celebrated as International Yoga Day every year. The proposal put forward by the Honorable Prime Minister was unanimously passed by the United Nations and International Yoga Day started being celebrated from 2015," Nadda said."I would like to congratulate all of you on the occasion of International Yoga Day. As you know, the proposal to observe an International Day of Yoga was put forward by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, at the United Nations. With overwhelming support, the UN passed the resolution, and since June 21, 2015, the world has been celebrating International Yoga Day. It has now been 10 years, and we are stepping into the 11th year of this global celebration. Over the past decade, we have witnessed how the world has embraced and accepted yoga as a powerful practice for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being," he added."We all know that the idea of Yoga Day and celebrating Yoga Day all over the world was started by our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in 2014. In 2014, he said in the United Nations General Assembly that Yoga Day should be celebrated, and more than 170 countries supported it," the Union Minister said.

Nationwide participation and celebrations

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed yoga at the Kishan Mela Ground in Pusa, New Delhi, joining thousands of participants across the country in marking the occasion 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. (ANI)