Mercury Retrograde In Cancer: 70 Days Of Luck, Fortune, And Wealth For These Signs

On June 22nd, Mercury transits into Cancer and turns retrograde in this sign on July 18th.

On June 22nd, Mercury enters Cancer and goes retrograde on July 18th. It turns direct on August 11th and stays in Cancer until August 30th. Due to Mercury's retrograde, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius will enjoy special benefits for 70 days. These signs may experience increased social standing, wealth, and success in business and career.Mercury will be in Gemini's second house, making this transit favorable. Geminis can expect positive changes and financial gains. Your home life will be peaceful and joyful. You might buy clothes and jewelry, perhaps as gifts for family. Students will see positive results, and your communication will be impactful.Mercury will be in Virgo's eleventh house. Mercury retrograde will be beneficial, bringing career opportunities and advantages for the employed. Respect and honor in society will increase, and your speech will improve. Mercury in Cancer boosts Virgo's income, bringing happiness. Positive outcomes are likely in property or real estate matters. Relationships with siblings will be strong. Business endeavors will be successful, and there will be favorable results regarding children.Mercury will be in Libra's tenth house of career. Mercury's retrograde and transit will be advantageous. A big career opportunity may arise. Employed Libras might get promoted. Businesspeople could see large profits. Positive results are expected in matters related to foreign countries, and your health will be good.Mercury will be in Sagittarius's eighth house, bringing favorable results. You'll see the rewards of your hard work and achieve success. Your partner's health may fluctuate, but this will be temporary. You'll overcome challenges easily and achieve victory. Success will bring joy, and there's potential for wealth gain. Respect and honor in society will increase.

Mercury will be in Aquarius's sixth house. Mercury retrograde will be excellent for you. You may experience financial gains and relief from any health issues. You'll perform well at work, increasing your reputation. You'll have a distinct identity in society, and your respect will grow. This time will be fruitful for those in writing or creative fields. You'll get good results and opportunities.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.