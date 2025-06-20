Panama Government Declares State Of Emergency In Bocas Del Toro Province

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) With the latent feeling that everything could explode again, Changuinola woke up this Friday like a city on pause. The night before, the calm that had been so hard to maintain during the days of protests against Law 462 was completely shattered: a mob took to the streets and wreaked havoc in the heart of Bocas del Toro. There are fires, violence and vandalism shaking Changuinola. This Friday, businesses, public offices, the airport, and banks remain closed. The Judiciary even ordered the suspension of court terms in the region.

The Cabinet Council has decided to declare a state of emergency in the province of Bocas del Toro, announced the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic, Juan Carlos Orillac. Orillac also announces the suspension of constitutional guarantees for five days in Bocas and says that violent groups threaten public order and democracy. This is an ongoing story so stop in from time to time for updates.

Looting of a Clothing Business in Changuinola

Above is the Bocas Airport. The offices located at the Changuinola Airport, pictured below were vandalized on the night of Thursday June 19 and much of the early morning of Friday June 20 with office equipment and uniforms stolen and vehicle damage. Damage was reported to the structure of check-in counters and facilities so the Airport operations have been suspended until further notice.

Sinaproc warned authorities and the public that as a result of this vandalism pictured below, personnel uniforms, helmets, and equipment were stolen and are in the hands of unscrupulous individuals who may pose as agency personnel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls the Bocas del Toro Protests“Manipulated by Hidden Interests.”

The head of Labor and Workforce Development, Jackeline Muñoz pictured above, said that although they are open to dialogue, they will not allow acts of violence or vandalism. The Minister of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel), Jackeline Muñoz, spoke out on the situation in the province of Bocas del Toro, particularly in the district of Changuinola, asserting that the recent protests do not correspond to a legitimate struggle of the people, but have been manipulated by hidden interests and political actors with personal agendas. The situation in Bocas del Toro was never a legitimate struggle; it was always manipulated by hidden interests and various political actors seeking to exploit the situation to advance their own agendas and then sell themselves as saviors. Radicalized groups and elements...- Jackeline Muñoz June 20, 2025

Three Panama Gangs have been Identified as Responsible for Vandalism in Changuinola Bocas del Toro

Members of the Boys, Pachuco, and Chuco gangs are believed to be responsible for the acts of vandalism in recent days in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro, which have caused damage to public institutions, private cars, and private property. Sources revealed that the police and the Public Prosecutor's Office are conducting search operations in the coming hours.

Vandals Attack the Headquarters of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bocas del Toro, Jeopardizing Judicial Investigations

The headquarters of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Imelcf) in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro, was attacked this afternoon by hooded individuals who attempted to break down the doors and enter the facility. Pachar explained that the vandals attacked the officers' cars with stones, destroyed the security cameras, and the police were immediately called to provide security for the staff.

Coobana Maintains Banana Exports to Europe Despite the Crisis in Bocas del Toro

Despite the blockades, fuel shortages, and uncertainty surrounding the agricultural sector, the cooperative's workers have continued their work in the fields with the goal of maintaining the flow of exports and protecting jobs. While Bocas del Toro is experiencing one of its most tense social crises in years, the Atlantic Banana Multiple Services Cooperative (Coobana) is maintaining production on its three farms located in the province. Aris Pimentel, president of the Bocas del Toro Chamber of Commerce, explained that Coobana could be producing about six containers of bananas per day on its farms. In fact, he indicated that the company has obtained permits from Costa Rican entities to transport its production through that neighboring country.