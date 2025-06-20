Miracle On The Interamericana: Bus Crash Leaves 8 Injured In Veraguas

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A bus from the Panama-David-Frontera route, with 57 passengers on board, hit a coupled or articulated truck, detained on the track, in the sector of Cañazillas, Las Palmas, Veraguas. The accident occurred at 6:00 am on Tuesday June 17 when the bus failed to stop in time after a curve, due to a queue caused by a road closure. Eight people were injured, including the driver, who was trapped but rescued by firefighters. He was transferred to Hospital 'Chicho' Fabrega, while other passengers were attended by 911, Minsa and rescue units. There have been 13 deaths due to traffic accidents in Veraguas in 2025, and 140 nationally. Authorities are making an urgent call for caution on the roads.
