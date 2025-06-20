Panama's New Law Requires All Businesses To Display The Full Price -
According to the representative, one of the objectives is to minimize tax evasion, which the Minister of Economy and Finance, Felipe Chapman, has estimated at more than $1 billion annually in ITBMS alone. I am sure that you have heard the expression that there would be a 7% discount if you paid in cash.“This is a way for us to minimize tax evasion, and also to strengthen consumer transparency, because let's remember that we are a service-oriented country, and many foreigners come to our country to buy items, goods, and services. What we want is complete transparency in their purchases. When a customer comes here, whether domestic or foreign, and goes to a restaurant, they know what they're looking at on the menu is the price they pay, and all taxes and fees are automatically included,” the representative emphasized.
Transition
How long will businesses have to adjust to the change? First, the law must be regulated by the Executive Branch, which, according to the document published in the Official Gazette, will have four months to do so. “They have four months to carry it out, and as for its enactment, we've given it a year of 'vacatio legis' meaning that within a year the law must be implemented, materialized, or put into effect so that prices are properly posted in stores,” Palacios explained.“Something very important that merchants need to know is that they won't have to incur a change to the system, a change to their billing system itself. It's only the internal education they'll have to provide to their consumers, to the business as a whole. And we want good education to be provided nationwide because the last thing we want right now is to negatively impact the commercial agent,” he stated.
