Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Reimagining Drug Safety Through Scalable Innovation



Nutriband Inc. has been granted a new U.S. patent for its AVERSA(TM) transdermal abuse-deterrent technology, expanding its domestic IP coverage

AVERSA(TM) is designed to prevent misuse, abuse, and accidental exposure of transdermal drugs with abuse potential, such as fentanyl With overdose deaths still plaguing the U.S., Nutriband's platform has the potential to enhance drug safety across multiple therapeutic categories

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

The opioid crisis remains one of the most persistent public health emergencies in the U.S. While state and federal initiatives have helped curb some of the worst-case trajectories, more than 100,000 Americans still die each year from drug overdoses, a significant proportion linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The crisis is evolving, not disappearing, and the pharmaceutical industry continues to grapple with the challenge of balancing patient access with the need for safety and deterrence.

A key piece of the solution may lie not just in prescribing practices, but in the very design of the drug delivery systems themselves. That's where companies like Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) are stepping in with novel technologies that aim to prevent abuse at the product level. Recent developments, including...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NTRB are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN