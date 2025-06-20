403
ICF Qatar Honours CBSE Exam Toppers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ICF Qatar honoured toppers of CBSE Class X and XII examinations from various schools in Qatar with academic excellence awards and certificates.
In the CBSE XII Science stream, Aneena Mariya Kuriakose from MES Indian School, who scored 491/500 (98.2%), and Thiagarajan Manickam from Birla Public School (BPS), who scored 488/500 (97.6%), were presented the excellence award by Norka Roots director C V Rappai.
In the CBSE XII Commerce stream, Maliha Mumtaz Najeeb (MES), who scored 487/500 (97.4%), Rakshana Maheshwaran (BPS) and Riswin Mathew Wilson (MES) who scored 486/500 (97.2%) each, were presented the excellence award by the Indian Community Benevolent Forum secretary Deepak Shetty.
In the CBSE XII Humanities stream, Jiya Maria Jude (MES), who scored 482/500 (96.4%), and Lakshmi Satheesan (BPS), who scored 480/500 (96%), were presented the excellence award by Loka Kerala Sabha member Abdul Rauf Kondotty.
The CBSE X toppers, Ritesh Vardhan Reddy Kanjuli (DPS Modern Indian School) who scored 498/500 (99.6%), Adeeb Yacoob Koiloth (MES) and Gurshan Singh (Rajagiri Public School) who scored 495/500 (99%) each, were presented the excellence award by ICF international planning board vice-chairman Abdul Kareem Haji Memunda.
Adarsh Anil and Nazia Abdul Manaf from Ideal Indian and Angel Sabu and Fiza Salam from BPS, who scored 494/500(98.8%) each, were presented the excellence award by ICF international economic secretary Siraj Chovva. ICF HRD deputy President Abdul Salam Haji presided.
ICF secretary Dr Basheer Puthuppadam and RSC national secretary Salim Kurukathani were also present.
Education secretary engineer Dr Abdul Hameed welcomed the gathering and administration secretary engineer
P V C Abdurahman proposed a vote of thanks.
