Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BPS Receives Golden Award For QNI Initiative

2025-06-20 11:02:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS) has been honoured with the Golden Category Award by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education for its year-long efforts under the Qatar National Identity (QNI) initiative.
The award was conferred in recognition of the school's project titled 'My Values Shape My Identity,' which celebrated the spirit and values that define Qatar.
This achievement reflects the school's deep commitment to promoting national identity, cultural heritage, and core Qatari values such as respect, integrity, and unity.
The school management and senior leadership team lauded the team.
Throughout the academic year, students and staff across all levels - Kindergarten, Primary, Middle, and Senior Sections - engaged in a wide array of activities designed to explore and embrace Qatar's rich culture and traditions. The school took a holistic approach by incorporating the QNI themes into daily lesson plans. Through engaging classroom projects and school-wide participation, the BPS community was able to develop a deeper understanding of the traditions and identity of the country they proudly call home.

