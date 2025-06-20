403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BPS Marks Int'l Day Of Yoga
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In alignment with the guidelines from the Government of India's Ministry of Ayush, the global initiative of the United Nations, and the CBSE, Birla Public School celebrated the International Day of Yoga.
Students and teachers united for a mass yoga session guided by Physical Education Department head Albert Anthony and yoga instructor Neha Khas. A wide range of Yoga Asanas were performed, marking the beginning of a series of events spread across a week to mark the Yoga Day Celebrations.
A workshop and seminar on 'Practice and Adopt Yoga' was conducted by the physical education teachers at the senior school to deepen students' understanding of yoga beyond its physical aspects. Students explored how adopting yoga as a regular practice can enhance their mental focus, emotional balance, and overall well-being. The session emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life as a tool for managing stress and building a healthy lifestyle.
A yoga quiz was organised for the senior students of Class XI and XII. To connect with national initiatives, students were encouraged to take part in several online initiatives hosted on the MyGov platform organised by the Ministry of Ayush, thereby aligning school-level celebrations with broader national and global efforts.
Students and teachers united for a mass yoga session guided by Physical Education Department head Albert Anthony and yoga instructor Neha Khas. A wide range of Yoga Asanas were performed, marking the beginning of a series of events spread across a week to mark the Yoga Day Celebrations.
A workshop and seminar on 'Practice and Adopt Yoga' was conducted by the physical education teachers at the senior school to deepen students' understanding of yoga beyond its physical aspects. Students explored how adopting yoga as a regular practice can enhance their mental focus, emotional balance, and overall well-being. The session emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life as a tool for managing stress and building a healthy lifestyle.
A yoga quiz was organised for the senior students of Class XI and XII. To connect with national initiatives, students were encouraged to take part in several online initiatives hosted on the MyGov platform organised by the Ministry of Ayush, thereby aligning school-level celebrations with broader national and global efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment