Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BPS Marks Int'l Day Of Yoga

2025-06-20 11:02:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In alignment with the guidelines from the Government of India's Ministry of Ayush, the global initiative of the United Nations, and the CBSE, Birla Public School celebrated the International Day of Yoga.
Students and teachers united for a mass yoga session guided by Physical Education Department head Albert Anthony and yoga instructor Neha Khas. A wide range of Yoga Asanas were performed, marking the beginning of a series of events spread across a week to mark the Yoga Day Celebrations.
A workshop and seminar on 'Practice and Adopt Yoga' was conducted by the physical education teachers at the senior school to deepen students' understanding of yoga beyond its physical aspects. Students explored how adopting yoga as a regular practice can enhance their mental focus, emotional balance, and overall well-being. The session emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life as a tool for managing stress and building a healthy lifestyle.
A yoga quiz was organised for the senior students of Class XI and XII. To connect with national initiatives, students were encouraged to take part in several online initiatives hosted on the MyGov platform organised by the Ministry of Ayush, thereby aligning school-level celebrations with broader national and global efforts.

