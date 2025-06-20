Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DPS-MIS Students Explore Japan

2025-06-20 11:02:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS Modern Indian School organised separate educational trips for boys and girls to Japan. Over seven days, the students explored Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Miyajima. They engaged with cutting-edge science at the Jaxa Space Centre, absorbed lessons in creativity at the Cup Noodles Museum, and experienced the energy of Universal Studios in Osaka. In Hiroshima, the Peace Memorial Museum and Children's Peace Monument evoked deep reflection, introducing students to the themes of resilience, empathy, and the value of peace. A visit to Miyajima Island, with its scenic beauty and cultural charm, offered moments of introspection and harmony with nature.

