Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks While Under Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran said Friday it would not discuss the future of its nuclear programme while under attack by Israel, as Europe tried to coax Tehran back into negotiations and the US considers whether to get involved in the conflict.
A week into its campaign, Israel said it had struck dozens of military targets. The Israeli military later said they had struck surface-to-air missile batteries in southwestern Iran. Explosions were heard in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province and at least four people there were killed, IRNA news agency reported.
At least five people were injured when Israel hit a five-storey building in Tehran housing a bakery and a hairdresser's, Fars news agency reported. Iranian air defences were activated Friday evening, Fars news agency reported.
Iran fired missiles at Beersheba in southern Israel and Haifa in the north. A foreign ministry video showed extensive damage to a high-rise building that houses a branch of Israel's Interior Ministry. Haifa is home to Israel's busiest seaport and a naval base.
Fars news agency quoted an Iranian military spokesman as saying Tehran's missile and drone attacks Friday had used long-range and ultra-heavy missiles against military sites, defence industries and command and control centres.
About 20 missiles were fired in those latest Iranian strikes, an Israeli military official said, and at least two people were hurt, according to the Israeli ambulance service.
Israel's envoy to the UN, Danny Danon, told the UN Security Council his country would not stop its attacks "until Iran's nuclear threat is dismantled". Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani called for Security Council action and said Tehran was alarmed by reports that the US may join the war.
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog warned against attacks on nuclear facilities and called for maximum restraint.
"Armed attack on nuclear facilities... could result in radioactive releases with great consequences within and beyond the boundaries of the state which has been attacked," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Security Council.
Iran said Friday its air defences had been activated in Bushehr, without elaborating.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also speaking at the world body's Security Council, said the Iran-Israel conflict could "ignite a fire no one can control" and called on all parties to "give peace a chance".
Russia and China demanded immediate de-escalation.
US President Donald Trump presided over a national security meeting about Iran Friday with top aides at the White House, a US official said.
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is in regular contact with the Iranians, the official added.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was no room for negotiations with the US "until Israeli aggression stops". But he later arrived in Geneva for talks with European foreign ministers at which Europe hopes to establish a path back to diplomacy over Iran's nuclear programme.
Before the meeting with France, Britain, Germany and the European Union's foreign policy chief, two diplomats said Araqchi would be told the US is still open to direct talks. But expectations for a breakthrough are low, diplomats say.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran was ready to discuss limitations on uranium enrichment but that any proposal for zero enrichment - not being able to enrich uranium at all - would be rejected, "especially now under Israel's strikes".
