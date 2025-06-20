High Arctic Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Results
|VOTES FOR
| VOTES
WITHHELD/ABSTAINED
|Simon P. D. Batcup
| 99.178%
(8,340,507)
| 0.822%
(69,126)
|Michael R. Binnion
| 98.544%
(8,287,182)
| 1.456%
(122,451)
|Douglas J. Strong
| 98.600%
(8,291,871)
| 1.400%
(117,762)
|Craig F. Nieboer
| 99.814%
(8,394,020)
| 0.186%
(15,613)
At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution approving a new omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation, to replace the existing stock option plan, performance share unit plan, and deferred share unit plan.
About High Arctic Energy Services
High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta.
For further information contact:
Lonn Bate
Chief Financial Officer
P: 587-318-2218
P: +1 (800) 688 7143
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330 – 5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
