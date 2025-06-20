High Arctic Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the“Corporation” or“High Arctic”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on June 19, 2025 (the“Meeting”). 32 shareholders holding a total of 8,570,252 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 67.50% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on May 12, 2025. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at four with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 26, 2025 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below: