U.S.-Sweden Technology Safeguards Agreement
Today, the United States and Sweden signed the Agreement on Technology Safeguards Associated with U.S. Participation in Space Launches from Sweden, or the U.S.-Sweden Technology Safeguards Agreement. The Agreement, upon entry into force, provides the legal and technical framework for U.S. commercial space launches from Swedish spaceports while ensuring proper handling of sensitive technology. The Agreement creates new commercial opportunities for the U.S. space industry and will deepen our cooperation with our partners in Sweden in this increasingly critical sector.
U.S. State Department Senior Official performing the Duties of Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Brent T. Christensen and Swedish Foreign Minister Stenergard signed the Agreement between the two countries.
This Agreement protects sensitive U.S. technology and sets the standard for how others should use such sensitive technology in the conduct of satellite and rocket launches from foreign locations.
