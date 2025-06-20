Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions Against Former Employee Of Bank Of Hawaii And Former Employee Of Ally Bank And Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Unicredit, S.P.A. And China Construction Bank Corporation

2025-06-20 11:00:18
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Alohi Kaupu-Grace
Former employee of Bank of Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
Embezzlement of bank funds and falsification of bank records

Consent prohibition order against Diamond Stinson
Former employee of Ally Bank, Sandy, Utah
Misappropriation of customer data

Also, on Friday, the Board announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

UniCredit, S.p.A., Milan, Italy, UniCredit Bank AG, Munich, Germany, and UniCredit Bank Austria AG, Vienna, Austria
Cease and Desist Order dated April 15, 2019 (PDF)
Terminated June 5, 2025

China Construction Bank Corporation, Beijing, People's Republic of China and China Construction Bank New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated July 16, 2015 (PDF)
Terminated June 19, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

