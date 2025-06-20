Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' To Release On July 24, Say Makers
The official handle of the film on social media platform X announced, "One fights for Power. One fights for Dharma clash of legacies begins. Witness the Battle for truth, faith and freedom in cinemas worldwide on July 24, 2025. A Historic Experience Awaits. #HariHaraVeeraMallu #HHVMonJuly24th #HHVM"
The film, which has been in the making for over five-and-a-half years, was scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year. However, the makers had to postpone the release yet again. In a statement issued to announce the postponement of the release date, the makers had said that they were taking "a step back for bigger strides ahead."
They announced that despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12, the film would not be hitting theatres as scheduled.
Stating that the decision, though difficult, was necessary, the makers had said,"Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu's legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that. We ask for just a little more time, the reward will be worth the wait.”
"As the buzz grows, we are also aware of the wave of digital chatter and misinformation circulating across social media. Many are writing, speculating, assuming things and we kindly urge everyone not to believe or spread any unverified news. Please wait for updates only through our official handles. Until then, no single claim or rumor should be taken as truth," the makers had said.
Finally, on Saturday, the makers of the film announced that the film would be hitting screens on July 24.
Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has music by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani and cinematography by Gnana Shekar V. S. and Manoj Paramahamsa. It has editing by Praveen K.L and is being presented by A. M. Rathnam and produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production.
