Karnataka Weather, June 21: Rain, Clouds, And Breezy Conditions On Saturday

2025-06-20 10:11:21
Karnataka Weather, June 21: Major cities across the state will witness rainfall and humidity. Check forecast for Bengaluru, Mysore, and more.

 

Karnataka Weather, June 21: Mix of overcast skies, rainfall, and breezy conditions on Saturday. Some cities may see only light showers. Other cities could experience thunderstorms and high humidity, particularly along the coast. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 29°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 28°C 

Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will remain warm.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 29°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 29°C 

Mysuru will see cloudy skies and moderate breezes, with light rain in the afternoon. Conditions will remain comfortable overall.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 31°C 

Hubli-Dharwad will see considerable cloud cover. Possibility of brief showers in the morning, followed by more light rain in the afternoon.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 30°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 36°C 

Mangaluru is expected to be the wettest among major Karnataka cities. The city will see frequent rain. Humidity will be high, making it feel hotter.

