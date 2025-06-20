Kerala Weather Update, June 21: Rain And Humidity Continue Across The State

Kerala Weather Update, June 21: Cloudy skies and rainfall on Saturday. The humidity remains high. City-wise forecasts predict varying temperatures.

Kerala Weather, June 21: Saturday will see cloudy skies and rainfall. The monsoon continues to bring relief from extreme heat but also contributes to sticky humidity across Kerala. Residents are advised to remain cautious during short bursts of intense rain. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kochi will remain cloudy for most of the day, with occasional rain expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 36°C

In Trivandrum, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light rain in the morning followed by brief showers later in the day.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kozhikode will also see considerable cloudiness with a chance of light afternoon rain. Despite slightly lower temperatures, the humidity will make it feel warmer.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 30°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kollam could experience widely scattered thunderstorms in the morning. The day will see a high of 30°C.