Pakistan Nominates Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize: 'Pivotal Leadership During India-Pak Crisis...'
The statement, posted on social media platform X, credits Trump with helping defuse tensions-claims he has made repeatedly.
However, Indian authorities have disputed his role in easing the conflict.
The nomination came after Trump was asked Friday about the Nobel and said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan and arranging a treaty he said would be signed on Monday to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.
“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said.“They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from PTI)
