Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Nominates Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize: 'Pivotal Leadership During India-Pak Crisis...'

Pakistan Nominates Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize: 'Pivotal Leadership During India-Pak Crisis...'


2025-06-20 10:11:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan has called for U.S. President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.

The statement, posted on social media platform X, credits Trump with helping defuse tensions-claims he has made repeatedly.

However, Indian authorities have disputed his role in easing the conflict.

The nomination came after Trump was asked Friday about the Nobel and said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan and arranging a treaty he said would be signed on Monday to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said.“They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN20062025007365015876ID1109702902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search