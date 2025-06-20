DDB Worldwide Named Cannes Lions 2025 Network Of The Year For The Second Time In Two Years
Omnicom Network Achieves Record Number of Wins in 76-Year History Under Recently Appointed Global Leadership
CANNES, France, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide, part of Omnicom, has once again claimed the prestigious title of Network of the Year at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This marks the second time the network has secured the honor, following its historic first win in 2023. In a record-breaking year, DDB surpassed its 2023 award tally with a total of 112 Lions, further cementing its place at the forefront of the global creative industry.
DDB's continued rise comes just one year into the leadership of Global CEO Alex Lubar and President & Global Chief Creative Officer, Chaka Sobhani. Since taking the reins, the duo has steered the network into a new era; one defined by tighter integration, emotionally-led creativity, and a sharpened focus on work that delivers both cultural impact and real business results.
Chaka Sobhani commented: "I literally don't have the words. This means the absolute world to us. I couldn't be prouder of our DDB network and the passion, commitment, and love that has gone behind us getting here. A huge thank you also to our amazing clients for their trust and partnership - we wouldn't be here without you and I hope we've made you proud. Hopefully, this is the start of much more to come from DDB - and on a personal note, I can only say it's been the most incredible first year!"
"2023 was a landmark year for DDB, but we saw it as the beginning," said Alex Lubar. "The momentum you're seeing now is the result of a global network aligned around a simple belief: creativity is the most powerful force in business. I'm incredibly proud of our exceptional teams and client partners on this collective effort."
2025 Cannes Lions highlights:
-
Regional Network of the Year - Latin America
Regional Network of the Year - Pacific
Classic Track Agency of the Year - Africa Creative DDB
Good Track Agency of the Year - Africa Creative DDB
Experience Track Agency of the Year - DM9
Africa Creative DDB is the 1st ranked agency in Brazil, 2nd in Agency of the Year
The first time DDB won four Grands Prix across different brands since 2016, including:
-
Audio & Radio: "One Second Ads" (Budweiser, Africa Creative DDB)
Music: "Tracking Bad Bunny" (Rimas Entertainment, DDB Latina Puerto Rico)
Creative Data: "Efficient Way to Pay" (Consul, DM9)
Sustainable Development Goals: "The Amazon Greenventory" (Natura, Africa Creative DDB)
This creative surge has been powered by the DDB Global Creative Council, Bullseye, which is led by Global Chief Creative Operations Officer, Susie Walker, and continues to push boundaries across regions. This year, the program has been expanded to include rising creative talent, who have actively shaped DDB's award-winning creative work.
DDB's rise has also been fueled by the growing influence of some of its most dynamic agencies, including DDB Paris, Africa Creative DDB, alma, DM9, and NORD DDB, whose bold, culturally resonant work continues to redefine the standard of global creative excellence.
As creativity becomes an increasingly vital business differentiator, DDB's Cannes success proves its belief that emotional storytelling not only moves people, it moves markets. This year's winning campaigns have not only earned accolades but delivered measurable growth for clients across categories.
ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB ( ) is The Emotional Advantage Agency.
We believe when people feel, they act-and when they act, brands grow. That's the emotional advantage. We use it to deliver intimacy at scale, unlock brand growth, and craft ideas that move people, business, and culture forward.
As one of the world's leading advertising and marketing networks, DDB blends creative excellence with strategic effectiveness to drive measurable results. With 140 offices in 60+ countries, we partner with iconic brands like MARS, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Volkswagen, Amazon, Unilever, JetBlue, Adidas, PlayStation, and the U.S. Army.
Our impact is proven: we were named the #1 Most Awarded Agency Network in the 2024 Effie Global Best of the Best, Global Network of the Year by Cannes Lions (2023 and 2025), and D&AD Network of the Year for three consecutive years (2021–2023). We've also ranked as a Top 3 Global Network on WARC for 13 of the last 16 years.
Founded in 1949, DDB is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ).
Media Contact
[email protected]
SOURCE DDB WorldwideWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment