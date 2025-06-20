Model quantization, a technique that reduces the numerical precision of neural network parameters, has emerged as a key strategy for optimizing LLMs. CHAI's research team systematically evaluated multiple quantization approaches (including INT8, FP16, and hybrid methods) to maximize efficiency without sacrificing output quality. The winning implementation:



56% faster inference – Dramatically reduces response times for end users

smaller model footprint – Lowers memory and compute costs <1% performance degradation – Maintains accuracy across benchmarks

The quantized model deployment complements CHAI's $20 million compute investment , addressing the platform's exponential growth. By marrying hardware scaling with algorithmic innovation, CHAI now serves 1.2T tokens per day while maintaining competitive inference speeds.

Was CHAI the first AI Platform? CHAI was the first consumer AI product to reach 1 million users, leveraging the open-sourced LLM GPT-J, before ChatGPT or Llama.

What is CHAI? CHAI is a social AI platform where users can create their own AI. Since its launch three years ago, CHAI has experienced significant growth, particularly among Gen Z users. Now, to support further growth and wider adoption, CHAI has redesigned its brand.

Can you use CHAI AI in a browser? As of March 2025, no. CHAI is focused on delivering the most engaging social AI experience by hiring talented engineers to refine its app. While there are currently no plans for a web app, this may change in the future.

Is CHAI AI safe? CHAI has implemented a range of safety features that allow users to engage in dynamic chats while encouraging them to stay within established guidelines. By building better AI , CHAI aims to enhance user value and experience.

What makes CHAI special? CHAI is designed to be the most engaging social AI , delivering highly entertaining conversations. Many users rely on it to craft interactive stories and immersive experiences.

Why do people love CHAI? CHAI employs advanced AI techniques to increase the entertainment value of its bots. Users chat with AI to write interactive novels and have engaging conversations, supported by a variety of genres that appeal to avid novel readers.

Sometimes regarded as the best free AI chatbot, CHAI is paving its way to widespread adoption of conversational social AI for entertainment.

Who is the founder? William Beauchamp is a 2x founder, first started building CHAI with his sister in Cambridge UK in 2020. After building the first AI chat platform they relocated to Palo Alto.

Are they hiring? CHAI is a rapidly growing company that is known for paying very high salaries with an intense culture focused on delivering results and iterating quickly. Apply on CHAI's website .

