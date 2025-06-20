Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-06-20 09:03:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3237188 GENEVA -- Kuwait condemned heinous aggression by the Israeli occupation on Gaza Strip and Iran, hoping European-Iranian talks contribute to a ceasefire agreement.
3237199 ISTANBUL -- Foreign Ministers of the Arab League condemned in an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul the Israeli occupation's aggression against Iran, describing it as flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state, and a threat to regional peace and security.
3237177 KUWAIT -- Chief of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), Major General Talal Al-Roumi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Brigadier General Omar Hamad, inspected Al-Shadadiya Center for Hazardous Materials to review procedures in dealing with high-risk incidents, and search and rescue operations.
3237176 NEW YORK -- Iran's permanent representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said the "unjustified" aggression by the Israeli occupation was "a deliberate war crime a state terrorism and an example of barbaric war."

3237183 ISTANBUL -- Foreign Ministers of the Arab League held an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul to discuss the Israeli occupation aggression on Iran and its ramifications on the region. (end)

