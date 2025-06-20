Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DC Srinagar Holds Introductory Meet With Sectoral Officers

DC Srinagar Holds Introductory Meet With Sectoral Officers


2025-06-20 09:02:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo today chaired an introductory meeting with Sectoral and District Officers of Srinagar here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

While chairing the maiden meeting after assuming the charge, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Officers to work with utmost dedication and commitment for the welfare of people of the District. He emphasized the swift execution of works under set timelines for holistic development of the District besides, implementation of Government policies and schemes on ground in an effective & timely manner.

The DC called on the Officers to be responsive and accessible to people and foster quick decision making abilities in resolving public grievances. He stressed on maintaining close coordination among Departments for holistic and well planned development of the District. He stressed them to ensure punctuality & disciplined conduct as well.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Rifat Aftab, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, RTO Kashmir Irfan Qazi, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar General Manager DIC, Hamida Akhtar, besides, Superintending Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, SMC, Chief Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate East/West, District Statics & Evaluation Officer, CMO, CEO, all Tehsildars, all Executive Engineers, and all District & Sectoral Officers were present on the occasion.

