Valley Alarm Joins Simi Valley K9 Unit Fundraiser At Clays For K9s 2025

The Simi Valley PD K9 team brought home the win at Clays for K9s

Chief Steve Shorts thanked the crowd for showing up to support the department's four-legged officers

Valley Alarm Supports Simi Valley Police K9 Unit at Clays for K9s 2025

- Ed Michel, Co-President Valley AlarmVALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valley Alarm proudly participated in the Simi Valley Police Foundation's annual Clays for K9s fundraiser, held on June 13, 2025, at Oak Tree Gun Club in Valencia. This community event raised vital funds to support the Simi Valley Police Department's K9 Unit, helping provide advanced training, equipment, and care for its working dogs.Valley Alarm was represented by Sales Manager John Scott and team member David Turner, who joined dozens of other participants in the trapshooting competition designed to bring together local businesses, residents, and public safety supporters.“Events like Clays for K9s show how strong partnerships between law enforcement and the community truly are,” said Ed Michel, Co-President of Valley Alarm.“We're proud to stand with the men, women, and K9s who protect our neighborhoods.”This year's fundraiser included two rounds of trapshooting, a catered BBQ lunch, and high-energy raffle drawings featuring prizes. Teams from local organizations-including the Simi Valley PD K9 Unit and Elks Lodge members, who earned 1st and 2nd place, respectively-competed for bragging rights and a good cause.Funds raised from the event go directly to the Simi Valley Police Foundation, which supports programs not covered by the city budget, including officer training, equipment upgrades, and K9 program expenses.To see photos and highlights from the event, visit:About Valley AlarmBased in San Fernando, CA, Valley Alarm provides trusted security solutions to homes and businesses throughout Southern California. We protect what matters- from live video monitoring to mobile surveillance trailers -without hiring guards.

Ed Michel

Valley Alarm

+1 800-550-2537

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.