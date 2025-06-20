News Media Group Partners With Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong To Unveil Top Picks To Upgrade Your Summer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - News Media Group, Inc., in collaboration with top brands and renowned Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong, showcased the latest gadgets and gear to help families make the most of the summer season by conducting the nationwide SMT with interviews by news stations and lifestyle shows across the country.

During the interviews, Mario featured a new eReader, an outdoor Wi-Fi solution, a kid's tablet, creative building sets for children, and a TV, perfect for family entertainment. Each product was chosen to enhance the summer experience-whether at home or on the go. A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews .



Cannot view this video? Visit:



Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

The Kindle Colorsoft SE . The revolutionary waterproof Kindle Colorsoft SE brings vibrant reading to summer adventures with its eye-friendly color display, distraction-free experience, and impressive eight-week battery life-perfect for everything from beach reads to poolside lounging.

The eero Outdoor 7. This helps expands your eero Wi-Fi network inside your home to outside your home with weatherproof Wi-Fi 7 technology that delivers fast, reliable and secure Wi-Fi that's easy to set up and use across your property.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, Disney Stitch Special-Edition . For a limited time, Amazon is introducing a special Disney Stitch edition of the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, designed to help kids 6-12 learn, play and create with the help of the included Amazon Kids+ subscription.

The LEGO® City F1® Garage & Mercedes-AMG & Alpine Cars set . It's a portable, interactive playset for ages 7+ that lets kids build, race, and explore the thrilling world of Formula 1® with detailed vehicles, a fold-out garage and a carrying handle for on-the-go fun.

2025 Roku Plus Series TV. It redefines accessible luxury with premium features like mini-LED backlighting, enhanced QLED color, and Smart Picture Max for stunning visuals. And transform any TV with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus , offering 4K and HDR streaming on America's #1 TV platform.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews .