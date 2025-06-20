East Africa Metals Appoints New Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSXV: EAM) ("East Africa Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gang Chen (aka Asa Chen) as a Director of the Company. Mr. Chen was nominated by Anchises Capital Precious Metal Fund LLC, a significant shareholder of the Company, following its investment of CAD$5,522,000 in the Company's recently closed private placement on June 17, 2025.

"Mr. Chen brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our business objectives," said Andrew Lee Smith, CEO of the Company. "We welcome his expertise and look forward to his contributions as we advance our corporate strategy."

Mr. Chen has extensive experience in mine development across Africa, including expertise in project acquisitions and strategic negotiations. His appointment further strengthens the Board's ability to oversee the Company's strategic initiatives and enhance shareholder value.

About East Africa Metals

The Company's principal assets include a 30% Net Profits Interest in the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines (collectively "Adyabo Property") and a 70% project interest in the Harvest polymetallic VMS Exploration Project in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia. In addition, the Company has a 30% Net Streaming Interest in the Magambazi Mine in the Tanga Region of Tanzania.

EAM has invested US$66.8M in African exploration since 2005 and has identified a total of 2.8 million ounces of gold and gold-equivalent resources representing an average discovery cost per ounce of US$24.

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: .