Arab Fms Convened Emergency Meeting In Istanbul Over Iran-Israel Conflict

2025-06-20 08:06:09
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Jun 21 (NNN-TRT) – Arab League foreign ministers, held an emergency meeting in Istanbul yesterday, to address rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Citing diplomatic sources, Anadolu said, the talks focused on the consequences of the recent hostilities and their potential impact on regional stability.

After a closed-door meeting, Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, who chaired the session, told reporters the international community must act to prevent a full-scale war, warning that global peace and security were at risk.

“The attacks must stop, and negotiations should begin, to reach a political solution on Iran's nuclear programme,” Safadi said. He warned, the region was on the edge of a deep abyss and faced a dangerous moment.

Safadi also called for international efforts to halt the violence in Gaza, and end what he described as Israeli aggression, saying these steps were crucial to restoring calm.

The Arab League ministers are also due to attend the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul today and tomorrow. Safadi said, he hoped the meetings would produce a unified stance on stopping the attacks on Gaza and Iran.– NNN-TRT

