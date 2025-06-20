Arab Fms Convened Emergency Meeting In Istanbul Over Iran-Israel Conflict
Citing diplomatic sources, Anadolu said, the talks focused on the consequences of the recent hostilities and their potential impact on regional stability.
After a closed-door meeting, Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, who chaired the session, told reporters the international community must act to prevent a full-scale war, warning that global peace and security were at risk.
“The attacks must stop, and negotiations should begin, to reach a political solution on Iran's nuclear programme,” Safadi said. He warned, the region was on the edge of a deep abyss and faced a dangerous moment.
Safadi also called for international efforts to halt the violence in Gaza, and end what he described as Israeli aggression, saying these steps were crucial to restoring calm.
The Arab League ministers are also due to attend the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul today and tomorrow. Safadi said, he hoped the meetings would produce a unified stance on stopping the attacks on Gaza and Iran.– NNN-TRT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment