Novo Nordisk Advances Early-Stage Obesity Medication, Amycretin, To Phase 3 Clinical Development Based On Early-Phase Clinical Trial Results In People With Obesity Or Excess Weight, Published In The Lancet

Both subcutaneous and oral formulations will advance straight to phase 3 development based on completed clinical studies and feedback received from regulatory authorities1,2

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, results from two early-phase clinical trials evaluating Novo Nordisk's amycretin, an innovative investigational obesity treatment designed to target appetite regulation, were published in The Lancet.1 In a phase 1b/2a clinical trial of 125 adults with overweight or obesity, once-weekly subcutaneous amycretin appeared to be safe and tolerable in trial participants, who also achieved significantly greater weight loss across the full range of doses investigated versus placebo.1 A related phase 1 trial of once-daily oral amycretin in adults with obesity or overweight also showed that treatment was safe and tolerable with an observed reduction in body weight compared to placebo.2 No weight loss plateau was observed in either trial at the end of the respective treatment durations.1,2 Data on subcutaneous amycretin is scheduled to be presented on Sunday, June 22nd, during a late-breaking poster session at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions.1

"We are pleased with the promising results of amycretin and the feedback from regulatory authorities and are excited to advance both subcutaneous and oral versions of this molecule into phase 3 development for weight management. At Novo Nordisk, we understand that addressing obesity is a complex challenge that many patients face. These results reflect our robust pipeline in obesity, our focus on progressing scientific innovation and expanding the range of options available to patients and healthcare professionals," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. "We remain steadfast in our mission to discover and develop therapies that can have a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by obesity."

Results from the phase 1b/2a trial of subcutaneous amycretin showed treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate in severity and increased in frequency in a dose-dependent manner. The most frequent reported TEAEs were gastrointestinal in nature. Compared to placebo, participants receiving amycretin observed greater weight loss across the full range of doses investigated.1 Subcutaneous amycretin at multiple doses demonstrated greater weight reduction than placebo at the end of the trial. Participants who received the highest doses (up to 60 mg) reported body weight reductions of up to 24.3% versus 1.1% with placebo after 36 weeks of treatment. Results from this first-in-human phase 1b/2a study support further investigation of potential weight-loss efficacy of amycretin.

Results from the published phase 1 trial of oral amycretin showed that the most common TEAEs were related to gastrointestinal symptoms (mainly nausea and vomiting) and decreased appetite; these were most frequent for the higher doses. Trial participants receiving the study treatment demonstrated significantly greater weight loss across the full range of doses investigated versus the placebo group.2 Exploratory results showed participants taking 100 mg per day of oral amycretin achieved a mean weight loss of 13.1% versus 1.2% with placebo after 12 weeks.2 Based on these phase 1 results, longer evaluation with more participants is warranted to substantiate the full efficacy findings of oral amycretin on body weight reductions and changes in metabolic parameters.

Novo Nordisk will advance both subcutaneous and oral amycretin formulations straight to phase 3 development for weight management based on these and other completed clinical studies, as well as feedback received from regulatory authorities.

About amycretin

Amycretin is a unimolecular long-acting GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist under development by Novo Nordisk, to provide a treatment for adults with overweight or obesity and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes. Amycretin is under investigation for oral and subcutaneous administration, and is not approved in the US for weight loss.

About the phase 1b/2a subcutaneous amycretin trial

The phase 1b/2a trial was a randomized, placebo-controlled, single-center, double-blinded study of 125 participants assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and effects on body weight after subcutaneous administration of amycretin in people with overweight or obesity.1 Adults with a body mass index of 27-39.9kg/m2 and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) <6.5% were eligible for the trial.1 The trial was conducted in 5 parts: a single ascending dose (Part A) for determination of pharmacokinetics and starting dose for the first multiple dose cohort in which the safety and tolerability were explored using dose escalation until 36 weeks of total treatment duration (Part B).1 Lastly, in the multiple ascending dose – dose response parts, body weight loss was explored for up to 36 weeks of dosing by escalating to dose levels of 1.25 mg, 5 mg, and 20 mg, respectively, dosed for 12 weeks (Part E, D and C).1

About the phase 1 oral amycretin trial

The phase 1 single-center, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of single ascending doses (Part A) and multiple ascending doses (Part B, 10 days of treatment; Part C/D, 12 weeks of treatment) of 144 adult participants with overweight or obesity.2 The primary endpoint was the number of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) observed in the trial. The trial evaluated the single-ascending dose and multiple ascending doses for oral amycretin, up to 2 times 50 mg, in people with overweight or obesity, with a total treatment duration of up to 12 weeks.2

About obesity

Obesity is a serious chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.3-5 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.3,5 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.6,7

The prevalence of overweight and obesity is a public health issue that has severe cost implications to healthcare systems.8,9 In the US, about 40% of adults live with obesity.10

