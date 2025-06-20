OMG Nafisa's Kitchen Brings A Unique Twist To Big-City Lunch Hours: Zabiha Halal Lunch Specials Starting At Just $8.99
Busniess Lunch Specials
Taco Tuesday at OMG! Nafisa's Kitchen – Choose from Quesabirria, Steak, or Butter Chicken tacos for just $10, every Tuesday from 4 PM to 10 PM in Morton Grove.
Omgnafisa's Kitchen Every Wednesday Nihari Nights
Experience the flavors of authentic Zabiha Halal Pakistani cuisine at OMG! Nafisa's Kitchen in Morton Grove dine in, carry out, or order online today!
Contact OMG! Nafisa's Kitchen at 224-534-7525 or visit us at 6027 Dempster St, Morton Grove, IL 60053 for fresh Zabiha Halal meals with a Desi twist.
Enjoy Zabiha Halal Lunch Specials with Desi Tadka in Morton Grove, Mon–Fri, 11 AM to 4 PM!Good Things Come To Those Who Cook For Others” - Chef NafisaMORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yes, you heard it right, it's just $8.99. OMG Nafisa's Kitchen brings their irresistible 'Zabiha Halal Lunch Specials!' This cozy Morton Grove spot is redefining lunch specials with unbeatable flavor, variety and price.
Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm
Meet the Heart Behind the Kitchen
The magic at OMG Nafisa's Kitchen stems from none other than Chef Nafisa herself. With over three decades of experience, Chef Nafisa has been perfecting the art of Pakistani cuisine since her early catering days in Karachi, Pakistan.
After moving to Chicago in 1997, she brought her authentic recipes, love for cooking, and passion for community dining to life. Her expertise and unique combinations are what make every dish a crowd-pleaser.
For those on the go, Wrap Specials is a perfect grab for the busiest workdays. Featuring a curated selection of Zabiha Halal, protein-packed grill entrées like Chicken Tikka Boti, Chicken Malai Boti, Chicken Seekh Kabab, and Chicken 65 wrapped in Paratha! It's a quick yet delicious escape from the hustle and bustle of the day.
What's on the Menu?
OMG Nafisa's Kitchen knows variety is the spice of life, so their lunch specials are designed to satisfy all cravings:
Veggie Lunch Specials: Perfect for plant-based food lovers, this special features like Samosa (Potato & Peas), & Vegetable Fried Rice. It's a wholesome and flavorful option that's both filling and refreshing.
Zabiha Halal Chicken Lunch Specials: Indulge in flavorful classics like Chicken Biryani, Chicken 65, or Chicken Tikka. Every bite bursts with the rich, aromatic spices Chef Nafisa is known for.
Business Lunch Specials : Enjoy a wonderful Zabiha Halal meal with your choice of mutton briyani and a grilled item. What's the best part? Crowd-favorite options like Mutton Biryani, as well as grilled meats such as Chicken Tikka Boti, Chicken 65, Chicken Malai Boti, and Chicken Seekh Kabab are all on the menu for this Lunch Special!
At OMG Nafisa's Kitchen, lunch is not just a meal-it's an experience. Available Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm, their lunch specials start at just $8.99! Whether you're a veggie lover, a fan of classic Zabiha Halal grilled chicken, or looking for a hearty briyani business lunch Special, there's something for everyone. Each dish is crafted with love, care, and a sprinkling of Chef Nafisa's culinary magic.
$9.99 - Get your choice of Zabiha Halal Chicken Wrap with Soda!
So, why settle for an ordinary lunch when you can enjoy extraordinary, Swing by OMG Nafisa's Kitchen today and dive into their incredible lunch specials. From delicious Zabiha Halal options like Mutton Biryani, Chicken Frontier, and grilled meat such as Chicken Tikka Boti, Chicken 65, and Chicken Malai Boti, every bite is a celebration of flavor.
Don't miss out on other Summer Special Offers:
Taco Tuesdays – 3 tacos for just $10, packed with flavor and fun.
Unlimited Nihari Wednesdays – Every Wednesday enjoy unlimited beef Nihari from 4 PM to 10 PM
Why Choose OMG Nafisa's Kitchen?
Aside from the delicious food, OMG Nafisa's Kitchen offers a warm, inviting atmosphere that feels like home. Whether you're stopping by for a quick lunch, running between meetings, or catching up with friends, it's the perfect spot to unwind while savoring a plate of freshly prepared Pakistani goodness.
Check Out the Full Menu Online
Curious to explore all the delicious options? Visit OMG Nafisa's Kitchen's website for the complete list of lunch specials and pricing. From classic curries to perfectly spiced biryanis, there's something for everyone. A great meal awaits!
Contact Information:
Address: 6027 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL
Phone: +1(224)534-7525
Email: ...
Website:
Your next unforgettable meal is waiting at OMG Nafisa's Kitchen. Come hungry and leave happy!
Syed yaqoob junaid mahmoodi
chicagotechsolution
+1 773-516-3780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
OMG Nafisa's Kitchen Lunch Specials
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment