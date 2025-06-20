Arab Foreign Ministers Hold Emergency Meeting In Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: An emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers began today in Istanbul, Turkiye, with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.



The meeting discussed developments in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict and its repercussions on the region.



Turkish sources said that the ministers held a closed-door discussion session, which is expected to be followed by a press conference to present the most important findings and recommendations regarding the escalation in the region.

Prime Minister receives phone call from Norwegian Foreign Minister

Read Also

The emergency Arab meeting is being held on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which begins Saturday, in Istanbul and continues until Sunday.



Since last Friday, Israel has launched an aggression against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile bases, military leaders, and nuclear scientists.



This prompted Tehran to respond by launching ballistic missiles and drones deep into the occupied territories, in the largest direct confrontation between the two sides.

Iran extends airspace closure until dawn Saturday

Read Also