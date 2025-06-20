Arab Foreign Ministers Hold Emergency Meeting In Turkiye
Ankara: An emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers began today in Istanbul, Turkiye, with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The meeting discussed developments in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict and its repercussions on the region.
Turkish sources said that the ministers held a closed-door discussion session, which is expected to be followed by a press conference to present the most important findings and recommendations regarding the escalation in the region.
-
Prime Minister receives phone call from Norwegian Foreign Minister
The emergency Arab meeting is being held on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which begins Saturday, in Istanbul and continues until Sunday.
Since last Friday, Israel has launched an aggression against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile bases, military leaders, and nuclear scientists.
This prompted Tehran to respond by launching ballistic missiles and drones deep into the occupied territories, in the largest direct confrontation between the two sides.
-
Iran extends airspace closure until dawn Saturday
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment