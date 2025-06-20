TRU Biologix X Micronjet USA Sign Exclusive U.S Distribution With Exoblanc, South Korean High End Skin Care Brand

MENAFN - GetNews) Breakthrough Korean Skincare Innovation, EXOBLANC, Enters U.S. Market Through Game-Changing Partnership with TRU Biologix and MicronJet USA

In a major leap for the U.S. skincare and aesthetics industry, TRU Biologix and MicronJet USA have announced an exclusive nationwide partnership to distribute EXOBLANC, South Korea's most prestigious pharmaceutical-grade regenerative skincare line. This historic collaboration bridges the elite science of Korean biotech with U.S. clinical aesthetics, signaling a new frontier for skin rejuvenation and biologically based beauty solutions.

Widely recognized as the pinnacle of regenerative skincare in Asia, EXOBLANC is not just another K-Beauty product; it is a revolution in performance skincare, built on biologic science and developed for results-driven aesthetic medicine. Now, for the first time, this groundbreaking line of post-procedure accelerators and serums will be available to U.S. professionals, complete with regulatory infrastructure, medical training, and clinical integration support.

“This marks more than a product launch, it's the beginning of a new standard in American regenerative skincare,” said Peter Skidmore, CEO of TRU Biologix.“EXOBLANC embodies the fusion of science, nature, and clinical efficacy. We're proud to introduce this transformative skincare solution to a U.S. market that's increasingly seeking real, measurable results.”

At the heart of EXOBLANC's unparalleled performance is a sophisticated blend of PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide), growth factor-rich exosomes, and advanced peptides - all formulated using Korea's most ethically advanced biotech methods. These biologically active ingredients are engineered to penetrate beyond the epidermis, targeting the dermal layers where true skin regeneration begins.

EXOBLANC's formulas are clinically tailored to support and accelerate recovery after aesthetic procedures such as microneedling, lasers, injectables, and chemical peels. Providers report dramatic improvements in inflammation reduction, skin tone balance, collagen stimulation, and post-treatment healing, with many patients experiencing visible improvements within days.

EXOBLANC's U.S. arrival is uniquely elevated by MicronJet USA, the distributor of the only FDA-cleared intradermal microneedle delivery system on the market. This precision micro-needling platform ensures that EXOBLANC's potent regenerative actives are delivered exactly where the skin needs them, maximizing absorption and boosting results with minimal discomfort.

“This partnership is not just about making EXOBLANC available - it's about delivering it with the highest efficacy possible,” said Skidmore.“With MicronJet's revolutionary delivery system, we're unlocking new levels of skin performance never before possible in American medspas and aesthetic practices.”

The American aesthetics industry is evolving fast, with increasing demand for biologically based skincare solutions that go beyond superficial benefits. Consumers today want more than hydration, they want clinically proven regeneration and visible transformation.

EXOBLANC's rise in Asia has already set a new benchmark for what post-procedure and regenerative skincare can achieve. The brand is endorsed by South Korea's most elite plastic surgeons and dermatologists, with a proven track record across a wide spectrum of skin conditions.

Unlike traditional K-Beauty routines that emphasize multi-step layering and hydration, EXOBLANC takes a clinical-first approach: performance-based, ingredient-focused, and designed for results. This makes it a natural fit for U.S. providers seeking premium skincare solutions that align with modern regenerative and aesthetic protocols.

As part of the official U.S. rollout, TRU Biologix is offering exclusive pre-orders of EXOBLANC through its website Certified partners will receive access to:

Product education and biological training

Clinical integration guides

Onboarding support tailored for medical and aesthetic practices

This comprehensive support ensures seamless adoption for providers eager to add the power of Korean regenerative skincare to their treatment offerings.

Both TRU Biologix and MicronJet USA share a common vision: to elevate skincare in the U.S. by bringing science-backed, regenerative innovation to the forefront of aesthetic medicine. Their joint mission is not only to introduce EXOBLANC to American professionals but to reshape the future of skin health through biologic integration.

“EXOBLANC is more than a product, it's a movement toward a higher clinical standard,” said Skidmore.“This is the future of skincare, biologic, regenerative, science-backed, and we're proud to lead the charge.”

About TRU Biologix

TRU Biologix is a U.S.-based leader in regenerative aesthetics, offering a portfolio of premium biologics, exosomes, peptides, and advanced skin therapies to licensed professionals nationwide. The company is committed to advancing clinical excellence through biologic innovation.

About MicronJet USA

MicronJet USA is the exclusive distributor of the world's first FDA-cleared intradermal microneedle delivery platform. Its patented micro-delivery system is transforming the way skincare actives and biologics are administered, offering enhanced absorption and precision with minimal invasiveness.