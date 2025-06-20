Everest Trekking Booking Open For Autumn 2025 Ideal For Beginners And Adventure Seekers

MENAFN - GetNews)Peace Nepal Treks, a premier adventure travel company in Nepal with more than 26 years of industry experience, proudly announces that bookings are now officially open for trekking in Everest Region for the upcoming Autumn 2025 season. With options tailored for both first-time trekkers and seasoned adventurers, this is the perfect opportunity to explore the world-renowned trails of the Everest region.

As one of Nepal's most trusted trekking operators, Peace Nepal Treks has been offering guided Himalayan expeditions since 2004. Locally owned and operated by experienced Sherpas and certified guides, the company offers a wide range of trekking packages-from budget-friendly group treks to private luxury journeys.

The Autumn season, which spans from September through November, is widely regarded as the best time of year to trek in the Everest region. Clear skies, stable weather, and unparalleled mountain views make it an ideal period for unforgettable experiences. Whether you are looking to reach Everest Base Camp on foot, take a scenic helicopter tour, or explore lesser-known routes like Gokyo Lakes and the High Passes, Peace Nepal Treks has a curated itinerary designed to meet your expectations.

Why Autumn is the Best Time to Trek in Everest

Autumn offers the most favorable trekking conditions in Nepal. Crisp air, vibrant landscapes, and sweeping views of the Himalayas create an extraordinary setting for both adventure and reflection. Trails are less muddy, skies are clearer, and the cultural festivals of the season bring an added richness to the journey.

Top Everest Region Treks for Autumn 2025Top Everest Region Treks for Autumn 2025



Everest Base Camp Trek : Follow the iconic trail to the foot of Mount Everest, passing through Sherpa villages, suspension bridges, and glacial landscapes.

Everest Base Camp Trek with Helicopter Return : Combine the full trekking experience with the comfort and thrill of a helicopter flight back to Kathmandu.

Everest Base Camp Helicopter Tour : A fast and scenic option for travelers who want to witness Everest up close without the physical demands of a long trek.

Everest Gokyo Lake & Gokyo Ri Trek: A quieter route with turquoise lakes and panoramic views from Gokyo Ri-ideal for those looking to avoid crowded trails.

Everest High Passes Trek: A demanding trek crossing Kongma La, Cho La, and Renjo La passes, recommended for seasoned hikers seeking a serious challenge.

Everest Panorama Trek: A shorter, lower-altitude option ideal for families or those with limited time, offering excellent views without the rigors of high elevation.

Everest Base Camp Luxury Trek: Experience the Everest trail in comfort with premium accommodations, gourmet meals, and personal guide services. EBC via Gokyo & Cho La Pass Trek: An exciting combination route that includes the highlights of Gokyo Lakes and Everest Base Camp, crossing the challenging Cho La Pass.

Full list of packages available at: Everest Region Trek

Why Choose Peace Nepal Treks?



Over 26 years of experience in Nepal's trekking and tourism industry

Locally owned and operated by expert Sherpas and licensed guides

Customizable trekking options for solo travelers, families, and groups

Flexible packages: luxury, standard, or economy options

Optional helicopter services for access or return

100% safety record with excellent guest reviews Commitment to eco-friendly and culturally respectful tourism

About Peace Nepal Treks

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the heart of Kathmandu's Thamel district, Peace Nepal Treks Pvt. Ltd. is one of Nepal's most reputable trekking and tour operators. Specializing in the Everest, Annapurna, and Langtang regions, the company has built a reputation for safety, reliability, and authentic cultural experiences. All trips are led by experienced local guides who are deeply knowledgeable about the terrain, culture, and safety protocols. The company is also dedicated to sustainable tourism and works actively to ensure that their operations benefit local communities and preserve Nepal's natural environment.

How to Book Your Everest Trek – Autumn 2025

To learn more about trekking options and reserve your spot for Autumn 2025, visit the company's official website or contact the team directly.

Email: ... Phone: +977-9851014405 / +977-01-4266467 Office Address: Thamel, Kathmandu, Nepal, P.O. Box: 25181

For more details, visit the official announcement here:

Everest Trekking Booking Now Open for Autumn 2025