A Pen, A Granddaughter, And A Grandmother's Heart: Eileen Distasio-Clark's Do I Write? Sparks Imagination And Connection Across Generations

In a tender blend of whimsy, imagination, and cross-generational affection, author Eileen DiStasio-Clark brings readers to Do I Write?, a lovely, contemplative new book that shows stories can take hold in the most ordinary of moments, such as trying a package of pens.

What started as an impromptu, whimsical exercise of writing sentences to test which of her deceased father's pens were still functional evolved into a charming illustrated book courtesy of her 10-year-old granddaughter, Aubrey Johnson. Through her creative child's eyes, Aubrey infused life into Eileen's words, producing illustrations that are purposely left blank for coloring, encouraging readers of all ages to become co-artists in this interactive "Color Me Book."

Do I Write? Escorts readers on a comedic and poignant conversation between pens who find their colors, speak their selves, and question their intention. Through jokes to tender bewilderment, every voice sketches a scene of home warmth, heritage, and lighthearted inquiry that children and grown-ups can both enjoy.

About the Author:

Eileen DiStasio-Clark received her AA, BA, and MA in Clinical Psychology and is currently pursuing her Doctoral Degree. She serves in numerous capacities within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is a Senior Service Missionary. Her life's work has been dedicated to teaching, leading, and ministering to individuals and families through her professional career and her literary efforts.

Do I Write? is more than a book-it's a happy, multigenerational celebration of love, memory, and creative fire. With its silly structure and poignant history, this book entices readers to laugh, ponder, and create together.

Availability: Do I Write? is now available in paperback through Amazon and major book retailers everywhere. Read aloud at bedtime or color with crayons and chat, Do I Write? It will become a treasured keepsake for families everywhere.

Book Name: Do I Write?

Author Name: Eileen DiStasio-Clark

ASIN Number: 979-8330607945

Ebook Version: Click Her

Paperback Version: Click Her