The Finale Concert Of The Treasured Voice Season 6 Unites Audience From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia And More To Boost Chinese-Language Music Going Global

MENAFN - GetNews) As cross-cultural musical exchange continues to intensify, the grand finale of Zhejiang TV's flagship music variety show The Treasured Voice Season 6 delivered a performance rich in emotional depth and audiovisual impact - drawing the world's attention to the Chinese music scene. This grand celebration not only showcased the artistic brilliance of Chinese musical content but also served as a notable milestone for Chinese-language music's emergence onto the global stage.

Phenomenal Popularity and Explosive Growth: The Show Continues to Break Boundaries

Since its premiere, The Treasured Voice Season 6 has achieved phenomenal reach and impact across platforms. The show's total livestream views on Weibo alone have surged to 13.44 billion, with related trending topics consistently topping the charts on Weibo, Douyin (TikTok China), and other mainstream social media platforms - fueling sustained cross-platform virality and extending its influence well beyond its original fanbase.

In addition to maintaining consistently high levels of viewership, the show's musical content has also sparked widespread attention. For example, the stage performance of“Ninety Thousand Words” has amassed over one million saves on QQ Music and Kugou Music. On Douyin, related short videos have garnered over 200 million views, establishing the track as a standout crossover hit. The emotional duet“Look Into My Eyes and Say It,” performed by Zhang Yuan and Yao Xiaotang, generated significant buzz on YouTube, surpassing 4 million views and drawing heartfelt responses from global audiences in the comments section. Clips from the show have been extensively re-edited and remixed across major short video platforms, sparking continued viral buzz and trends that have solidified its influence as a trendsetting force in pop culture both in China and worldwide.

Audiences from various countries enthusiastically participated in the official YouTube "Duet Challenge" campaign, showcasing remarkable passion and engagement. Some lucky audience members received tickets to the grand finale concert, where they experienced the magic of music live on site.

The show's official YouTube channel has surpassed 100,000 subscribers, reflecting the rapidly growing global appeal of Chinese-language music. Hit tracks such as“Ninety Thousand Words” and“Jumping Machine” have sparked a wave of cover versions overseas, attracting a growing number of non-Chinese-speaking creators. These interactions are gradually forging deeper connections between Chinese-language music and international audiences. Through its innovative stage productions and emotionally resonant performances, The Treasured Voice continues to expand the influence of Chinese-language music across mainstream global platforms.

Audiences from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and More Gather to Celebrate the Finale Concert

During the finale of The Treasured Voice Season 6, audiences from countries and regions including Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia participated in the celebration both online and offline, demonstrating their shared passion for Chinese-language music as they celebrated the season's spectacular conclusion.

The finale also featured interactive segments such as the "30-Second Song Guess Challenge," "Music Trivia Quiz," and "Guess the Singer" game, which drew enthusiastic participation from international audiences. The production team also captured a series of audience interviews, including a special segment titled "I'd Travel the World Just for Them," which highlighted emotional moments of international audience members who personally traveled to the venue to support their favorite Chinese singers. These real-life stories not only underscored the audience's cross-border passion and support but also deepened the emotional connection between singers and viewers-vividly demonstrating the global resonance and emotional impact of Chinese-language music.

From second left to right: Russian audience member, Malaysian audience member, Malaysian audience member, Huang Zihongfan, Zhang Bichen, Russian audience member, Indonesian audience member, Singaporean audience member.

Many audience members took to social media to share their excitement, posting comments such as:

"The Treasured Voice is my favorite Chinese music show!"

"Thank you to the production team for making overseas viewers like us feel part of the experience!"

As a token of appreciation, the production team prepared official autographed photos for lucky audience members, further strengthening the emotional bond between the show and its global viewers. Using music as a bridge, the event connected audiences from all corners of the world, striking a powerful chord of cultural resonance and introducing many international viewers to the richness and emotional appeal of Chinese-language music.

Embarking on the Future: Opening a New Chapter for Chinese-language Music Variety Shows

The Season 6 finale of The Treasured Voice was more than just a spectacular music showcase - it marked a major milestone in the global promotion of Chinese-language music variety shows. With high-quality musical content, heartfelt emotional delivery, and a globally minded production strategy, the show continues to elevate the presence of Chinese-language music on the international stage and share compelling Chinese stories with the world.

As one of the key collaborators behind the international audience engagement campaign, YoyWow Co., Ltd, played a vital role in both planning and execution. Drawing on its professional expertise in content internationalization, localized market operations, and fan ecosystem management, YoyWow helped amplify the global reach and cultural appeal of Chinese-language music.

Looking ahead, Zhejiang TV remains committed to delivering more high-quality productions that combine cultural depth with international resonance - ensuring that Chinese-language music and original Chinese variety shows are increasingly seen, heard, and loved around the world.