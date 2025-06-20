Neptune Beach Homeowners Embrace Modern Shower Doors With Bold City Glass' Custom Designs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Shower curtains are out. So are clunky metal frames, squeaky sliding doors, and foggy glass that never quite looks clean. Neptune Beach residents are flipping the switch-literally and stylistically-by embracing Bold City Glass and their custom glass shower doors.

Why? Because nothing says“I have my life together” quite like a frameless shower door that sparkles before your coffee even brews.

“The trend is clear-pun fully intended,” joked Chandler Bell, owner of Bold City Glas .“Homeowners want that open, airy, spa vibe-and they're tired of wrestling with rusty tracks or moldy shower liners.”

From beachy bungalows to million-dollar remodels, Neptune Beach homes are trading tired bathrooms for custom Frameless Shower Doors in Neptune Beach, F . It's the fastest way to make a bathroom look like it belongs in a magazine spread-or at least on the 'gram.

Each install is custom-measured, locally crafted, and installed by pros who know better than to track drywall dust through your home. And the results? Let's just say steamy has never looked so good.

Bold City Glass has made a name for itself by delivering premium shower enclosures that are as durable as they are drool-worthy. With a showroom in Atlantic Beach and a growing online fanbase, they're quickly becoming the area's not-so-secret weapon for high-impact bathroom upgrades.

Thinking about giving your bathroom a glow-up? Visit Bold City Glas , book a free consultation, and follow along on Instagram to see real-time transformations, bathroom glow-ups, and maybe even a dog or two in a hard hat. Your outdated shower won't fix itself-but Bold City Glass just might.