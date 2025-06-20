DIVEVOLK's Sealink Powers Historic First Live Broadcast Of Coral Spawning In Shenzhen

MENAFN - GetNews)DIVEVOLK, a global leader in underwater smartphone technology, today announced that its new SeaLink underwater signal transmitter successfully powered the historic first live broadcast of the annual coral spawning event in Shenzhen's Dapeng Bay. Between June 7 and 12, 2025, in partnership with local conservation NGO Dive For Love, the live stream attracted over 100,000 viewers, offering the public an unprecedented real-time glimpse into this extraordinary marine phenomenon.

Shenzhen's Dapeng Bay lies within a global coral“golden triangle” and is the only megacity in China to host such valuable ecosystems. However, it has seen coverage decline dramatically from 80% to 20% over the past decades, making marine conservation and public awareness crucial more urgent. The annual spawning of corals such as Staghorn (Acropora) and Brain (Platygyra) is a powerful indicator of reef vitality. But capturing the corals' spawning is exceptionally challenging, as it occurs for only a few minutes at night. After 28 nights of patience and observation, Dive For Love volunteers successfully documented spawning activity from June 7 to 12. They mark a milestone for marine conservation in the region.

The successful broadcast was made possible by the DIVEVOLK SeaLink , an innovative technology that transmits mobile internet signal from the surface via a specialized cable to a smartphone housed up to 30 meters underwater. By overcoming the long-standing barriers of underwater communication, this technology made real-time marine streaming possible for the first time. The conservation team also used the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max housing to capture high-resolution photos and videos throughout the event.

"We are incredibly proud that our SeaLink technology played a key role in this important conservation effort," said Louis from DIVEVOLK. "Our goal is to create tools that not only empower exploration but also bridge the gap between crucial fieldwork and public awareness. Connecting over 100,000 people live to this rare and magical event is exactly the kind of impact we aim to achieve."

The collaboration drew significant public interest, with peak live viewership exceeding 2,000 people. This real-time engagement offered the public a unique opportunity to witness the dedicated efforts of Dive For Love volunteers during their 30-day underwater mission.

This groundbreaking collaboration between DIVEVOLK's technology and Dive For Love's efforts has set a new standard for public engagement in marine conservation-showcasing the power of live, immersive storytelling to inspire awareness, action, and hope for our oceans.

About DIVEVOLK:

DIVEVOLK is a pioneering technology company dedicated to redefining the underwater experience. The company invented the world's first full touchscreen underwater smartphone housing, the SeaTouch, and continues to develop innovative solutions for underwater communication, photography, and exploration. For more information, visit .

About Dive For Love:

Dive For Love (Shenzhen Dapeng New District Coral Conservation Volunteer Federation) is a non-profit organization comprised of environmentalists, marine scientists, and volunteer divers. The organization is dedicated to monitoring, restoring, and educating the public about coral reef biodiversity in Shenzhen's Dapeng Peninsula.